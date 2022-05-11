The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $495.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.41 million and the highest is $507.30 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $460.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.