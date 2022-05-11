Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

