Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,272,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 516,581 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,521,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

