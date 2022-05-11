Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

