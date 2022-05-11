Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.