Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 637,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,548. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

