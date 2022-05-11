Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 288,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,947. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 63.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 107.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

