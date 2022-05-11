Tim Jones Buys 5,345 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £43,294.50 ($53,377.51).
Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Tim Jones bought 1,116 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £9,943.56 ($12,259.35).
Shares of LON TET traded down GBX 25.44 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 807.56 ($9.96). The company had a trading volume of 394,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,993. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.29 million and a P/E ratio of 32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 785.53 ($9.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,315 ($16.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,052.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,109.22.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
