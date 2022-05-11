Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TIOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,814,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter valued at $5,874,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter valued at $4,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter valued at $4,646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tio Tech A by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 456,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tio Tech A (TIOA)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.