TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.15

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 3172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TORM in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $832.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of -276.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TORM by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
