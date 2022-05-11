TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.15

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 3172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TORM in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $832.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of -276.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TORM by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

