Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TMTNF remained flat at $$83.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $80.16 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

