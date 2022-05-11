Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 6.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. 24,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

