Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 12,378 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 315,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.