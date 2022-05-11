Towercrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.64% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 63,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.