TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

