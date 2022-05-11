Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,211,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,095. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.61.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
