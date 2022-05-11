TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.09.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.15.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

