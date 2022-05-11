Treat DAO Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

