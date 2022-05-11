Tredje AP fonden Acquires 9,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,098 shares of company stock worth $11,175,567. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

