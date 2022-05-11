Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.08.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.09. 1,218,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,734. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,320,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.