Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.56. 560,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,632. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.12 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day moving average of $394.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

