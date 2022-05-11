Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of CHTR traded down $19.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,910. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.41 and its 200 day moving average is $600.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

