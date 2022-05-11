Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.17. 741,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $725.40 and its 200-day moving average is $753.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.55 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

