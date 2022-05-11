Tredje AP fonden Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.20% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,011.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,464 shares of company stock worth $92,671. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 218,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,977. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $288.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

