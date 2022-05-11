Tredje AP fonden Has $6.46 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,818 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,648. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

