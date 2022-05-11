Tredje AP fonden Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

PH traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.89. 558,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,289. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

