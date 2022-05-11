Tredje AP fonden Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.18. 949,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $280.49 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.