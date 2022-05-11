Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,672 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.96. The company had a trading volume of 984,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,015. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

