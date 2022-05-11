TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.54, but opened at $31.50. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 3,441 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

