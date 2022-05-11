Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

