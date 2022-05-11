TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.00 million-$606.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.32 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 139,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

