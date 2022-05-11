Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.20

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.20 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60), with a volume of 1129771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.35 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £62.51 million and a PE ratio of -17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.49.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

