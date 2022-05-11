Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

TPTX traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 967,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,664. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 157.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

