TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 53.4% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $705,546.02 and $287,933.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,772,251,765 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

