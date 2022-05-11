Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $164,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.27.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,462,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average of $208.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

