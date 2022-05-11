Typhoon Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,281.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $145,676.65 and $18,281.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00566731 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,949.38 or 2.10107159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.60 or 0.07123748 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,546,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

