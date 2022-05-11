Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TSN opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,684. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,631,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
