U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

USX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of -303.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. 31.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

