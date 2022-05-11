Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $223.06 and last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 2222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.79.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 52.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.65.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

