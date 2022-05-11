UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. UFP Industries posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 41.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

