UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 1,141 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,360 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,293. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

