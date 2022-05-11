UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 1,141 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,360 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,293. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
