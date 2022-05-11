UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $175,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

