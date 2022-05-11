UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 277 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.48 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

