UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 804 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

