UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
