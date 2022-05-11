Umbrella Network (UMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $708,724.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $708,724.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

