Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01. 65,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,739,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,839,000 after acquiring an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

