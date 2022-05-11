Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Unicharm has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Unicharm pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 5.46% 18.42% 6.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.82 billion 2.95 $492.02 million $0.23 28.18 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 0.75 $1.29 billion $0.15 15.80

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unicharm and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 4 3 0 1.91

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Unicharm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unicharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, Singular Society, Treadler, Creator Studio, and Sellpy brands. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 54 online markets and approximately 4,801 stores in 75 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

