UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will report $500.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $464.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UNF traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $161.61 and a 52 week high of $242.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

