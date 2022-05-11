Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

UNP traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $223.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,609. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

